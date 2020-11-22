Proteas return to action

The World Health Organisation warns a "tough" six months lies ahead for Europe, which is again the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. One person is dying of the virus in the region every 17 seconds.

Stay at home. More than two million people in Scotland have now moved to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions.

A runner is facing a fine of hundreds of euros for breaking coronavirus rules after he reported his friend's fatal fall in the Italian Alps.



