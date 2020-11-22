The Proteas return to action next week in a series against England. Cricket correspondent and founder of The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the much-anticipated series.
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews Six Mutes to Midnight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The World Health Organisation warns a "tough" six months lies ahead for Europe, which is again the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. One person is dying of the virus in the region every 17 seconds.
Stay at home. More than two million people in Scotland have now moved to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions.
A runner is facing a fine of hundreds of euros for breaking coronavirus rules after he reported his friend's fatal fall in the Italian Alps.
The National Shelter Movement of South Africa will be launching a 24-hour toll-free shelter helpline dedicated to gender-based violence issues. The Chairperson of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement, Bernadine Bachar, joins SJ on Weekend Breakfast with more information.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The director of the critically acclaimed South African documentary, "SKEEF" Renaldo Schwarp joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the success of the doccie.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor-In-Chief at EWN Mahlatse Mahlase tells Sara-Jayne what will be on Inside EWN tonight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As we approach Black Friday, the CEO of LAWTrust, Maeson Maherry, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about cyber safety when you're surfing the net for specials.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The founder of the NPO Little Brinks, Katherine Brink, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff tells Sara-Jayne about what's about outdoors this Sunday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent Katie McDonald gives an update on what's making headlines internationally.LISTEN TO PODCAST