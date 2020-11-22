Book Club: In conversation with publisher Melinda Ferguson

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington Enormous storm clouds and dust swept across the Northern Cape town of Upington on Saturday. 22 November 2020 1:27 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
New dedicated shelter hotline for GBV survivors who need to find place of safety The National Shelter Movement of South Africa will soon launch a new 24-hour-helpline for victims of gender-based violence (GBV). 22 November 2020 10:01 AM
Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit' Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the DA at a hotly contested provincial conference on Saturday. 22 November 2020 11:23 AM
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Book Club: In conversation with publisher Melinda Ferguson

Book Club: In conversation with publisher Melinda Ferguson

22 November 2020 10:11 AM

Sara-Jayne and Melinda discuss controversial former Bosasa COO and whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi's book, Inside the Belly of the Beast: The Real Bosasa Story.


The movies with Gayle Edmunds

22 November 2020 9:47 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews Six Mutes to Midnight.

The UK report with Gavin Grey

22 November 2020 9:37 AM

The World Health Organisation warns a "tough" six months lies ahead for Europe, which is again the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. One person is dying of the virus in the region every 17 seconds.
Stay at home. More than two million people in Scotland have now moved to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions.
A runner is facing a fine of hundreds of euros for breaking coronavirus rules after he reported his friend's fatal fall in the Italian Alps.
 

24 hour toll-free line to be launched for GBV

22 November 2020 9:09 AM

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa will be launching a 24-hour toll-free shelter helpline dedicated to gender-based violence issues. The Chairperson of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement, Bernadine Bachar, joins SJ on Weekend Breakfast with more information.

Proteas return to action

22 November 2020 8:56 AM

The Proteas return to action next week in a series against England. Cricket correspondent and founder of The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the much-anticipated series.

Queer documentary "Skeef" makes Showmax debut

22 November 2020 8:37 AM

The director of the critically acclaimed South African documentary, "SKEEF" Renaldo Schwarp joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the success of the doccie.

Inside EWN throw-forward

22 November 2020 8:24 AM

Editor-In-Chief at EWN Mahlatse Mahlase tells Sara-Jayne what will be on Inside EWN tonight.

Cyber safety on Black Friday

22 November 2020 8:09 AM

As we approach Black Friday, the CEO of LAWTrust, Maeson Maherry, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about cyber safety when you're surfing the net for specials.

LeadSA: Little Brinks

22 November 2020 7:09 AM

The founder of the NPO Little Brinks, Katherine Brink, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 November 2020 6:42 AM

Jeff tells Sara-Jayne about what's about outdoors this Sunday.

