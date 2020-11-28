Give her a crown

Singer and ambassador of the #GiveherACrown campaign, Zolani Mahola, joins Sara-Jayne in studio to talk about the project for 16 days of activism and the accompanying single "Remember who you are".
Actor, media personality, and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung chats to Sara-Jayne King about his brand new cookbook - Dinner at Somizi's - I am not a chef.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews the film Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, join Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with news making headlines in the United Kingdom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cape Town comedian, Dalin Oliver, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his Noon Gun Comedy Sessions in Muizenberg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Western Province was beaten by the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday in week one of the Currie Cup. Rugby Commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In light of Adoption Awareness Month, Sara-Jayne speaks to the founder of I Am Adopted, Jessennia Parmer, and Julie Mentor, an adoptive parent, to share their experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane, hosts Inside EWN this Sunday. She chats to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on what to expect on the show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gardening guru Nonceba Doli shares her top tips for getting your garden summer-ready.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Philisa Abafazi Bethu, is Xhosa for "Heal our Women". It is an NPO based in Lavender Hill working with women and children suffering from sexual and physical abuse. Sara-Jayne is joined by founder and Human rights activist Lucinda Evans on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An organiser at the Ubuntubethu Association in Philippi, Nokubonga Masimni, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their work in the Philippi community.LISTEN TO PODCAST