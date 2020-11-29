Sport: Western Province vs Blue Bulls

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest Western Cape Provincial Covid 19 repsponse Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 10:08 Ocean Hub with Alexis Grosskopf Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs

Today at 10:33 Helena Wasseman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

Today at 10:45 Watch-Zondo-Tom Moyane vs Provin Gordhan-Live crossing Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Black Friday……30% off means you still spend 70% Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:32 Taste Test Mondays Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-Screen Time how long we spend looking at digital device screens Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak

Today at 12:52 A reflection on a year of Quote this Woman The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - 50 People that F***** South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...

