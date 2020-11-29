The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest Western Cape Provincial Covid 19 repsponse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Ocean Hub with Alexis Grosskopf
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasseman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Watch-Zondo-Tom Moyane vs Provin Gordhan-Live crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Black Friday……30% off means you still spend 70%
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-Screen Time how long we spend looking at digital device screens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:52
A reflection on a year of Quote this Woman
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 50 People that F***** South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhnegu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lentswe Bhengu
Latest Local
Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain 'It was all about his chain, they took his chain and afterward they fight with him, and stabbed him,' says Mikyle's mom. 30 November 2020 7:50 AM
Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz Auctioneer Steph Olivier says they are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week. 30 November 2020 6:32 AM
'This will become a sacred space' - Philisa Abafazi Bethu opens family centre Community activist Lucinda Evans officially opened the doors of the Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Family Centre this week, bringing... 29 November 2020 10:31 AM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz Auctioneer Steph Olivier says they are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week. 30 November 2020 6:32 AM
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case. 27 November 2020 1:13 PM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 20... 28 November 2020 8:07 AM
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

29 November 2020 6:39 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Sandra Hoebrst from Dyer Island Cruises


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

"Dinner at Somizi’s - I am not a chef"

29 November 2020 10:20 AM

Actor, media personality, and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung chats to Sara-Jayne King about his brand new cookbook - Dinner at Somizi's - I am not a chef.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

29 November 2020 9:47 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews the film Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The UK report with Gavin Grey

29 November 2020 9:36 AM

UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, join Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with news making headlines in the United Kingdom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Noon Gun comedy sessions

29 November 2020 9:10 AM

Cape Town comedian, Dalin Oliver, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his Noon Gun Comedy Sessions in Muizenberg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Sport: Western Province vs Blue Bulls

29 November 2020 9:04 AM

Western Province was beaten by the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday in week one of the Currie Cup. Rugby Commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

I am adopted

29 November 2020 8:56 AM

In light of Adoption Awareness Month, Sara-Jayne speaks to the founder of I Am Adopted, Jessennia Parmer, and Julie  Mentor, an adoptive parent, to share their experiences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Inside EWN throw-forward

29 November 2020 8:48 AM

EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane, hosts Inside EWN this Sunday. She chats to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on what to expect on the show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Weekend gardening: Preparing your garden for summer

29 November 2020 8:11 AM

Gardening guru Nonceba Doli shares her top tips for getting your garden summer-ready.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Lucinda Evans opens centre for abused women and children

29 November 2020 7:51 AM

Philisa Abafazi Bethu, is Xhosa for "Heal our Women". It is an NPO based in Lavender Hill working with women and children suffering from sexual and physical abuse. Sara-Jayne is joined by founder and Human rights activist Lucinda Evans on Weekend Breakfast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

LeadSA: Ubuntubethu

29 November 2020 6:57 AM

An organiser at the Ubuntubethu Association in Philippi, Nokubonga Masimni, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their work in the Philippi community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain

Local

Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz

Local Business

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

Entertainment Sport

EWN Highlights

Thousands of Gauteng learners disappear from school radar since COVID outbreak

30 November 2020 9:01 AM

Gordhan & Moyane to square off at Zondo commission

30 November 2020 8:08 AM

Alleged axe murderer to appear in EC court

30 November 2020 7:46 AM

