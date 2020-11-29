It's time to start putting adoptees at the centre of adoption

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
GBV: Namola making SA feel a little safer
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
James Bell
Today at 05:10
Visa renewal victory for asylum seekers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sally Gandar - Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Government urgently needs alcohol restrictions in place ahead of the festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Covid second wave hits Suidooster Fees and performers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jana Hattingh - CEO Suidooster Fees
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday -Work remotely from Mauritius
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zainab Bouzaine - Immigration specialist at Expatweb
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Solidarity Fund CEO on extending aid and their lifespan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO Solidarity Fund
Today at 07:20
Attempted hit on Kinnear murder witness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wicks - News24 investigative journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Talking about race should start early
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Pragya Agarwal - Behavioral Scientist and Author at ...
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Economic and Tourism update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Update on possible new booze, curfew rules for Covid hot spotsafter government meeting yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
#TheCornerOffice -Thomas Pays, Ozow CEO and co-founder -'CapeTalk's Toys for Joy with Ozow'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Sustainable Braai Wood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Webber - Owner of Houtekop wood sales
Today at 11:32
Skurrel Clothing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Janari - Owner of Skurell Clothing
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury- Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
From Hartbeespoort to Hollywood - myfanPark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joy Des Fountain - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual : 2020 The year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA Is another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape asks John Maytham? 1 December 2020 5:53 PM
'No substance to rape allegations at KwaSizabantu mission' - lawyer Weeks after a damning News24 investigation, a panel appointed by KSB has found that the controversial church is not a cult. 1 December 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
'Andile Lungisa is a hero among heroes' and 'a man of the people' "Multitudes of people are giving him a hero’s welcome," says Lungisa spokesperson Thabo Kupa. 1 December 2020 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show. 1 December 2020 8:23 PM
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship. 1 December 2020 3:32 PM
View all Business
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA). 1 December 2020 11:07 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard. 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world. 1 December 2020 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'. 30 November 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
It's time to start putting adoptees at the centre of adoption

It's time to start putting adoptees at the centre of adoption

29 November 2020 8:56 AM

In light of Adoption Awareness Month, Sara-Jayne speaks to the founder of I Am Adopted, Jessennia Parmer, and Julie  Mentor, an adoptive parent, to share their experiences.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

"Dinner at Somizi’s - I am not a chef"

29 November 2020 10:20 AM

Actor, media personality, and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung chats to Sara-Jayne King about his brand new cookbook - Dinner at Somizi's - I am not a chef.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

29 November 2020 9:47 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews the film Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK report with Gavin Grey

29 November 2020 9:36 AM

UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, join Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with news making headlines in the United Kingdom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Noon Gun comedy sessions

29 November 2020 9:10 AM

Cape Town comedian, Dalin Oliver, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his Noon Gun Comedy Sessions in Muizenberg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sport: Western Province vs Blue Bulls

29 November 2020 9:04 AM

Western Province was beaten by the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday in week one of the Currie Cup. Rugby Commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside EWN throw-forward

29 November 2020 8:48 AM

EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane, hosts Inside EWN this Sunday. She chats to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on what to expect on the show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend gardening: Preparing your garden for summer

29 November 2020 8:11 AM

Gardening guru Nonceba Doli shares her top tips for getting your garden summer-ready.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lucinda Evans opens centre for abused women and children

29 November 2020 7:51 AM

Philisa Abafazi Bethu, is Xhosa for "Heal our Women". It is an NPO based in Lavender Hill working with women and children suffering from sexual and physical abuse. Sara-Jayne is joined by founder and Human rights activist Lucinda Evans on Weekend Breakfast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LeadSA: Ubuntubethu

29 November 2020 6:57 AM

An organiser at the Ubuntubethu Association in Philippi, Nokubonga Masimni, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their work in the Philippi community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

Local Business Opinion Politics

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

Business Lifestyle Local

Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Boko Haram claims Nigeria farm massacre as toll rises to 76

1 December 2020 8:35 PM

France plans COVID-19 vaccination drive from April

1 December 2020 7:47 PM

Masango tells Zondo Inquiry he believed that Eskom exec Koko was monitoring him

1 December 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA