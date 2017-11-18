Health Feature: Mens Health - strokes

Africa Melane talks to Gabriel Eksteen



Did you know that since the show started at 6AM up until now, nearly

ten South Africans have suffered strokes?





The Heart and Stroke Foundation says ten of our citizens suffer this life-changing

health event every 60 minutes. And what is more alarming is that any one is at risk for having a stroke!

The biggest risk factor for having a stroke is high uncontrolled blood pressure.

An abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation (aFib) can also drastically

increase the risk for a stroke.