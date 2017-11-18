Lead SA Feature: Kids at the Centre

Africa Melane talks to Julie Mentor Project Lead at Cape Town Embrace



The childrens nursery rhyme goes: "If you go down to the woods today, you're

sure of a big surprise..."

Well, moms and dads, if you go down to the Gardens today, the kids will be in

for a big surprise.

That's because social justice initiative, EMBRACE, and the Red Cross Children’s

Hospital Radio Station are hosting another exciting Kids at the Centre event.

The afternoon at the Company Gardens will be filled with treasure hunts, a fun

LegoLand, face painting, reading corners, marimbas, gumboot dancing,

acrobats and some dancing.