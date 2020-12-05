Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates

Cape Town City takes on Orlando Pirates on home turf when the South African Premier League returns today. The Editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast for the latest news from both camps.
The Chief of Operations at SALGA, Lance Joel, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their 20-year journey of local government transformation.
Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth, Kirsty Scully, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with practical tips on how to reduce financial stress during the holiday season.
American poet, Shane McCrae, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his life as a black child growing up in a white, racist family.
Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg unpacks the different kinds of back pain and how to treat it.
This morning Jeff speaks to Wavescape's Steve Pike.
Sara-Jayne's top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.
Actor, media personality, and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung chats to Sara-Jayne King about his brand new cookbook - Dinner at Somizi's - I am not a chef.
Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews the film Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.
UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, join Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with news making headlines in the United Kingdom.