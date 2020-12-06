The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Latest Local
Are there benefits to bathing in red wine? Spa in Franschhoek offers vinotherapy Vinotherapy is a recent trend being used by spas for potential rejuvenation and healing. 6 December 2020 11:58 AM
African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identi... 5 December 2020 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize visited Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha on Friday night. 5 December 2020 8:46 AM
Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority The DA's Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as the new Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. 6 December 2020 10:44 AM
DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical' DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she'll be communicating with the party via her lawyers next year after DA leader John Steenhuisen pl... 5 December 2020 3:45 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

6 December 2020 7:19 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Willem Burger who is a wildlife vet at Bottlierskop Game Reserve.


Living Coloured

6 December 2020 10:12 AM

Multi-talented Daniel Mpilo Richards and Yusuf Daniels join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to chat about the stage adaptation of Yusuf Daniel's compilation of short stories "Living Coloured (Because Black and White Were Already Taken)".

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

6 December 2020 10:05 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, chats about 'A Suitable Boy' - the Netflix series based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth.

The UK report with Gavin Grey

6 December 2020 9:51 AM

Britain and the EU continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal despite a senior UK government source saying the prospect of a breakthrough is "receding".
UK Covid vaccinations begin on Tuesday. 
Italy is banning travel between its regions from 21 December to 6 January as part of strict coronavirus curbs over the Christmas holidays.
Random border checks will be imposed to stop French holidaymakers going to ski in neighbouring Switzerland, Prime Minister Jean Castex has said.

LeadSA: The Justice Desk

6 December 2020 9:07 AM

Advocacy and Training Manager at the Justice Desk, Ignatius France, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the human rights work they do.

South Africa v England

6 December 2020 8:53 AM

Cricket correspondent and founder of The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the news coming out of the South African and England cricket camps.

Inside EWN throw forward

6 December 2020 8:37 AM

Editor in Chief of Eyewitness News, Mahlatse Mahlase, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with a look at what's to come on Inside Eyewitness News.

Wellness: Panic attacks

6 December 2020 8:07 AM

Clinical psychologist, Dr. David Rosenstein, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to answer all anxiety-related questions.

International News

6 December 2020 7:10 AM

Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, gives an update on news making headlines down under.

Live experience with Zoe Zana

5 December 2020 10:06 AM

Cape Town musician, Zoe Zana, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her live experience show at the Grand Daddy Hotel.

DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical'

Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority

Politics

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife

Local

Police search for suspect after stolen bakkie hidden under grass is recovered

6 December 2020 6:18 PM

Teachers' union says innocent matrics shouldn't be punished for exam leak

6 December 2020 5:28 PM

Police hunt for suspects linked to Strandfontein murder

6 December 2020 3:14 PM

