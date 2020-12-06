The movies with Gayle Edmunds

Multi-talented Daniel Mpilo Richards and Yusuf Daniels join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to chat about the stage adaptation of Yusuf Daniel's compilation of short stories "Living Coloured (Because Black and White Were Already Taken)".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Britain and the EU continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal despite a senior UK government source saying the prospect of a breakthrough is "receding".
UK Covid vaccinations begin on Tuesday.
Italy is banning travel between its regions from 21 December to 6 January as part of strict coronavirus curbs over the Christmas holidays.
Random border checks will be imposed to stop French holidaymakers going to ski in neighbouring Switzerland, Prime Minister Jean Castex has said.
Advocacy and Training Manager at the Justice Desk, Ignatius France, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the human rights work they do.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cricket correspondent and founder of The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the news coming out of the South African and England cricket camps.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor in Chief of Eyewitness News, Mahlatse Mahlase, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with a look at what's to come on Inside Eyewitness News.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist, Dr. David Rosenstein, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to answer all anxiety-related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff speaks to Willem Burger who is a wildlife vet at Bottlierskop Game Reserve.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, gives an update on news making headlines down under.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cape Town musician, Zoe Zana, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her live experience show at the Grand Daddy Hotel.LISTEN TO PODCAST