The movies with Gayle Edmunds

Britain and the EU continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal despite a senior UK government source saying the prospect of a breakthrough is "receding".

UK Covid vaccinations begin on Tuesday.

Italy is banning travel between its regions from 21 December to 6 January as part of strict coronavirus curbs over the Christmas holidays.

Random border checks will be imposed to stop French holidaymakers going to ski in neighbouring Switzerland, Prime Minister Jean Castex has said.

arrow_forward