Inspirational CT: Jason Kleinsmith

Africa Melane talks to Jason Kleinsmith



Jason Kleinsmith is a man who believes in living your best life.

He is an accomplished bodybuilder, who has proudly represented this country

around the world.

But he still makes time to focus on the Cape community and the pitfalls we face

in this province. Jason works in the office of our Community Safety MEC, Dan

Plato, and does what he can to make us, especially little kids, safer in the City.