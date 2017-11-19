Smart Water Meter Challenge

Africa Melane talks to Paddy Attwell



Shoprite Checkers, PRAGMA, Bridgiot, the University of Stellenbosch, the

Western Cape Dept of Education and Capetalk are part of an initiative that will

see Cape schools fitted with a water monitoring device, that will not only save

precious water, but also save cash-strapped schools thousands of rands.

And the pilot project is already proving successful with the Hector Petersen

Secondary School which is now saving 40,000 liters of water AND R50,000 per

month.