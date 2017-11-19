PERSONAL FINANCE: Getting hitched

Africa Melane talks to Faeeza Khan



If you are one of these people, I have a question for you: Do you know how

much debt your fiancé currently has?

This is just one factor you have to take into account when tying the knot.

Marriage is not just about love, it is also about building a life and family

together, and that means being smart and honest when it comes to your

finances.