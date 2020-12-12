Doctor's surgery: Food poisoning

Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.
Guest: Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, music producer, vocal coach, and musical director RJ Benjamin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah-Jane is joined on the line by singer and musician PJ Powers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Erica Schofield | Trustee at Masque TheatreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder at The Popping CreaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Landa Mabenge | Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of TriumphLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dietician Jessica Kotlowitz
Website: thegreendietician.co.za
A former member of the 28s gang, Dennis Witbooi, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he's been reformed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff speaks to the skipper of the yacht 'Initiative Couer', Sam Davies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne highlights her top three things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST