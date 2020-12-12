How to be an ally to trans people

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
LeadSA: Quote this Woman + help women gain agency in the media spotlight
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kathy Magrobi - Founder and director at Quote This Woman (NPO)
Today at 07:10
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Megan Faure - Co-Author Of The Book 'Baby Sense' And A Registered Occupational Therapist at Baby Sense
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Black-owned mosquito spray No Buzz relieves itchiness
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 08:15
Talking Point: White Gold
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Luke Bradford - Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative
Didi Meyer
Today at 08:40
MTN8 Final
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
JP Duminy
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
JP Duminy
Today at 09:10
The UK report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The movies with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Sara-Jayne's book club: Angela Makholwa - Critical But Stable
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Angela Makholwa
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season. 12 December 2020 8:20 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
Court overturns DBE minister's decision that matrics must rewrite Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful. 11 December 2020 5:52 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right. 11 December 2020 11:30 AM
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We're having a bad run now - Eskom Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It's beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running' Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch. 11 December 2020 7:37 AM
England hooker (42) can't remember wife's name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It's beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we're toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
How to be an ally to trans people

How to be an ally to trans people

12 December 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Landa Mabenge | Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of Triumph


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music & Stories: RJ Benjamin

12 December 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, music producer, vocal coach, and musical director RJ Benjamin.

Profile: PJ Powers

12 December 2020 9:54 AM

Sarah-Jane is joined on the line by singer and musician PJ Powers.

Masque Theatre reopens with This Moment Cabaret Show

12 December 2020 9:15 AM

Guest: Erica Schofield | Trustee at Masque Theatre

Quinton de Kock named Proteas Test captain

12 December 2020 9:04 AM

Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder  at The Popping Crease

Healthy food alternatives for Christmas

12 December 2020 8:45 AM

Guest: Dietician Jessica  Kotlowitz

Website: thegreendietician.co.za

My Amazing Life: Dennis Welcome Witbooi

12 December 2020 7:43 AM

A former member of the 28s gang, Dennis Witbooi, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he's been reformed.

Doctor's surgery: Food poisoning

12 December 2020 7:07 AM

Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 December 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to the skipper of the yacht 'Initiative Couer', Sam Davies.

SJ's top picks for the weekend

12 December 2020 6:46 AM

Sara-Jayne highlights her top three things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 on Sunday from 6am

Local

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

Local Business Politics

