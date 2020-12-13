Wellness: Black-owned mosquito spray No Buzz relieves itchiness

Deadline today. The UK and EU say if a deal isn’t reached today (Sunday) it’s all over.

The EU has published contingency plans in case of the possible collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK.

France will delay the reopening of cultural venues and introduce a night-time curfew as it struggles to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mariah Carey has finally topped the UK charts with her widely beloved festive hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, 26 years after it was first released.

