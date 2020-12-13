JP Duminy in partnership with SA Bone Marrow Registry

SA cricket all-rounder JP Duminy joins Zain to chat about the work he is doing with the SA Bone Marrow Registry.
It’s 12 days before Christmas! Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds joins us on the line to share her picks of the best 12 Christmas movies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deadline today. The UK and EU say if a deal isn’t reached today (Sunday) it’s all over.
The EU has published contingency plans in case of the possible collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK.
France will delay the reopening of cultural venues and introduce a night-time curfew as it struggles to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Mariah Carey has finally topped the UK charts with her widely beloved festive hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, 26 years after it was first released.
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer LadumaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Luke Bradford | Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative
2) Didi Meyer | Activist in Tanzania
Guest: Dr. Mthokozisi Sibanda | CEO at African Applied ChemicalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Megan Faure | Co-Author of the book 'Baby Sense' and a Registered Occupational Therapist at Baby SenseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kathy Magrobi | Founder and director at Quote This Woman (NPO)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff chats to Zain about what people can do outdoors today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, gives an update on news making headlines down under.LISTEN TO PODCAST