The UK report with Gavin Grey

Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions? City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown. 13 December 2020 11:05 AM
No loadshedding on Sunday says Eskom Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 December 2020 6:50 PM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey. 12 December 2020 12:03 PM
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
Novel mosquito repellant socks and ankle bands for hikers and hot summer nights A group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan. 13 December 2020 8:50 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The UK report with Gavin Grey

The UK report with Gavin Grey

13 December 2020 9:42 AM

Deadline today. The UK and EU say if a deal isn’t reached today (Sunday) it’s all over.
The EU has published contingency plans in case of the possible collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK.
France will delay the reopening of cultural venues and introduce a night-time curfew as it struggles to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Mariah Carey has finally topped the UK charts with her widely beloved festive hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, 26 years after it was first released. 


The movies with Gayle Edmunds

13 December 2020 9:59 AM

It’s 12 days before Christmas! Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds joins us on the line to share her picks of the best 12 Christmas movies.

JP Duminy in partnership with SA Bone Marrow Registry

13 December 2020 9:14 AM

SA cricket all-rounder JP Duminy joins Zain to chat about the work he is doing with the SA Bone Marrow Registry.

SPORT: MTN8 Final

13 December 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

Talking Point: White Gold

13 December 2020 8:48 AM

Guests

1) Luke Bradford | Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative

2) Didi Meyer | Activist in Tanzania

Wellness: Black-owned mosquito spray No Buzz relieves itchiness

13 December 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Dr. Mthokozisi  Sibanda | CEO at African Applied Chemical

But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season

13 December 2020 7:42 AM

Guest: Megan Faure | Co-Author of the book 'Baby Sense' and a Registered Occupational Therapist at Baby Sense

Lead SA: Quote this Woman + help women gain agency in the media spotlight

13 December 2020 7:10 AM

Guest: Kathy  Magrobi | Founder and director  at Quote This Woman (NPO)

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

13 December 2020 6:49 AM

Jeff chats to Zain about what people can do outdoors today.

International News

13 December 2020 6:45 AM

Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, gives an update on news making headlines down under.

