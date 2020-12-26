A check-in with informal traders

Guest: Rosheda Muller | President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Guest: Movie critic Stephen Aspeling
Guest: Richard Bosman | Executive Director of Safety and Security at City Of Cape Town
Guest: Shanaaz Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster
Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Guest: Tim Proome | General Manager of Supply Chain Services at Tarsus Distribution
Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Sara-Jayne speaks to author Angela Makholwa about her latest and fifth book, Critical But Stable.
UK Correspondent Gavin Grey tells us about what's happening in the UK and Europe at large.