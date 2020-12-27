Tomboy LTD Fitness Apparel

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority As Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Western Cape and hospital beds run out, public sector hospitals are being more selectiv... 27 December 2020 1:24 PM
Curfew confusion: Overzealous SAPS enforcing incorrect closing hours, says CoCT The City of Cape Town has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enforce the correct curfew and trading hours in the... 27 December 2020 11:33 AM
Cape Town's public hospitals welcome 85 babies born on Christmas Day State hospitals in the Cape Metropole have reported the birth of 85 babies on Christmas Day 2020. 27 December 2020 9:56 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days. 26 December 2020 12:39 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Tomboy LTD Fitness Apparel

Tomboy LTD Fitness Apparel

27 December 2020 9:09 AM

Guest: Robyn Ashdown | Founder  at Tomboy LTD

 

Entrepreneur and Social Activist Robyn Ashdown has taken the time to follow her passion for fitness and turn it into a business. The entrepreneur and fitness lover founded Tomboy LTD in 2017.



Tomboy LTD is for women around the world, women who believe they can be both sexy, feminine and equally fit.


The Movies with Gayle Edmund

27 December 2020 10:36 AM
Top Tips for Gorgeous Summer Hair This Festive Season

27 December 2020 10:31 AM

Guest: Renee Potgieter.| Hair Health Activist and Colour Alchemist and the owner of Naturally Renee.

The UK Report

27 December 2020 9:39 AM

UK Correspondent Gavin Grey tells us about what's happening in the UK and Europe at large.

COCT calls for clarity on curfew enforcement for the Hospitality Sector

27 December 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town: Mayoral Committee Member for                           Economic Opportunities and Asset Management

Boxing Day Beach Update

27 December 2020 8:10 AM

Guest: Wayne Dyason | Law Enforcement Spokesperson  at City of Cape Town

 

Law enforcement officials were out in full force on Cape Town beaches yesterday as Capetonians celebrated Boxing Day. Officials visited popular beaches like Strand Beach, Monwabisi, Muizenberg and Maiden's Cove in Camps Bay.  The spokesperson for the City's law enforcement Wayne Dyason gave us an update

Gift of the Givers Festive Cheer

27 December 2020 7:55 AM

Guest: Ali Sablay | project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers

 

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers brought some Christmas cheer to Masiphumelele residents who recently lost their homes in a fire.

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

27 December 2020 7:17 AM

What to do if you are feeling festive with Jeff Ayliffe

International News

27 December 2020 7:11 AM

International News with our correspondent in Australia Katie McDonald

Christmas movies with Spling

26 December 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Movie critic Stephen Aspeling

