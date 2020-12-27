The Movies with Gayle Edmund

Guest: Renee Potgieter.| Hair Health Activist and Colour Alchemist and the owner of Naturally Renee.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UK Correspondent Gavin Grey tells us about what's happening in the UK and Europe at large.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Robyn Ashdown | Founder at Tomboy LTD
Entrepreneur and Social Activist Robyn Ashdown has taken the time to follow her passion for fitness and turn it into a business. The entrepreneur and fitness lover founded Tomboy LTD in 2017.
Tomboy LTD is for women around the world, women who believe they can be both sexy, feminine and equally fit.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town: Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Dyason | Law Enforcement Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Law enforcement officials were out in full force on Cape Town beaches yesterday as Capetonians celebrated Boxing Day. Officials visited popular beaches like Strand Beach, Monwabisi, Muizenberg and Maiden's Cove in Camps Bay. The spokesperson for the City's law enforcement Wayne Dyason gave us an update
Guest: Ali Sablay | project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers brought some Christmas cheer to Masiphumelele residents who recently lost their homes in a fire.
What to do if you are feeling festive with Jeff AyliffeLISTEN TO PODCAST
International News with our correspondent in Australia Katie McDonaldLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Movie critic Stephen AspelingLISTEN TO PODCAST