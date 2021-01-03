Safety and Security update with the City of Cape Town

Guest: Wayne Dayson | City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Principal Inspector
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief DG, Specialist & Emergency Services in the Provincial Health Department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gayle Edmunds chats this week about the movie called SOULLISTEN TO PODCAST
UK Correspondent Gavin Grey tells us about what's happening in the UK and Europe at large.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder at The Popping CreaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Dirk Kotze | Professor in Political Science at the University of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tess Faber | Founder of Travel Bug and travel guru-turned organic farmerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff Ayliffe caught up with Jaco Mol SANPARKS Chief Pilot with regards to a squirrel helicopter that lost control during take off