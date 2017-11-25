Remembering Reeva

Sarah J king talks to Kim Martin CEO at Reeva Steenkamp Foundation



Later today, an event organised by the foundation set up in Reeva’s memory,

aims to bring women from all walks of life together to empower those affected

by domestic violence, remember those who have lost their lives and honour

those who have taken the brave step to rise above it.

And with today marking the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of

Violence Against Women and Children, I’m delighted to welcome Reeva’s cousin

Kim Martin to the show to talk about the event.