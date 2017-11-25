Voice of Reason's POWA song

Sarah J King talks to Beryl aka Voice of Reason



[00:05:21] 9:41 AM - "I ran from mum"







Sticking with the focus on women abuse, our next guest is a performance artist,

who managed to get the buy-in from one of the music world’s greatest legends,

just before he passed away.

Beryl, also known as Voice of Reason, was bold enough to approach George

Michael to see if he would allow her to modify one of his hits, in order that it

would directly speak spoke to the issue of women abuse in South Africa, and the

great singer agreed!