15th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2017

Sarah J King talks to Graig-Lee Smith EWN reporter



As you may have heard in our bulletins throughout the day yesterday, UN

Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed arrived in South Africa on Friday

at the start of a two-day visit that will include delivering the 15th Nelson

Mandela Annual Lecture 2017 which took place yesterday in Cape Town.

At an earlier press briefing, Ms. Mohammed said she was humbled to be

delivering the lecture. She added that she will be tackling gender-based

violence, and that the name of this year’s lecture will be “Centring Gender:

Reducing Inequality through Inclusion”.