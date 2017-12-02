News item: AIDS: How far we've come

Africa Melane talks to Prof Caroline Tiemessen head of cell biology at Centre for HIV and STI at NICD



It is of particular interest when looking at the inspiring case of a young local girl

who was born with the Aids virus, but has kept her infection suppressed for

more than eight years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

It is not a cure, but it is certainly a step in the right direction.

we are joined this morning by Professor Caroline Tiemessen, who is head

of cell biology for the Centre for HIV and STIs at the National Institute

for Communicable Diseases, to discuss the issues and others surrounding the

battle to understand and combat AIDS.