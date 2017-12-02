News item: Evita's Emma Kingston

Africa Melane talks to Emma Kingston



Hand-picked by the master of the musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber himself, Emma

Kingston has already been hailed as an awesome, inspiring choice for the role of

Evita.

The classic piece of stage and theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary and

Emma is making the role of Evita Peron her own. She stars in the production

along with Jonathan Roxmouth, another giant of SA theatre.