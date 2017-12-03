Inspirational CT: Pinkie Luswazi

Africa Melane talks to Pinkie Luswazi



The 53-year-old, has turned her passion for design from a very young age into a

thriving business in Mandalay, Cape Town. Her company is called Luspin Production designs.

They produce original, street-style and formal ware as well as décor items.

Her success has led her to be named the top student with the highest mark

overall of the Small Business Academy (SBA) development programme run by

the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).