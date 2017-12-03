Health care workers under fire

Africa Melane talks to Noel Desfontaines gen sec at Hospersa
The festive season is upon us and sadly that also means peak season for our
already overworked rescue and health care workers.
But the men and women who are trained to save you and me in a medical
emergency have been brutally targeted in recent months.
Paramedics have been robbed at gunpoint, firefighters attacked and in a
heartbreaking case last month, little Faigon Mentoor died two days before his
eight birthday because robbers attacked the ambulance he was being
transported in. The boy had been in a car accident and the robbery cost his
rescuers those crucial few minutes that may have saved his life.
Gayle reviews The Stranger. It is an eight-part British mystery thriller series written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst and based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EU vaccine policy in chaos
Unionist parties in Northern Ireland say now the UK should trigger the same emergency provision to secure frictionless trade.
Two men who organised a mass snowball fight during the latest coronavirus lockdown in the UK have each been fined £10,000.
EWN Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase tells us about what will be happening on the show tonight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xola Ntshinga | Rugby CommentatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracey Engelbrecht | The author of "The Girl Who Couldn't Say No: Memoir of a teenage mom". She's also a school facilitator on sexual health focusing on young people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Paul Palmer | A chiropractor and a musculoskeletal consultant for ICAS Southern AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshegeofatso Segwele | Founder at Grounded WellnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marlene Whitehead | Donor Relations Manager at HOPE Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Take a listen to find out what you can do outdoors today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian government finally details plans for vaccine rollout
Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese law allowing coastguard to open fire on foreign vessels
Asia-Pacific Region said to be most successful in containing coronavirus
Surprise?... Australian sharks declared the world’s deadliest