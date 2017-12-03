Health care workers under fire

Africa Melane talks to Noel Desfontaines gen sec at Hospersa



The festive season is upon us and sadly that also means peak season for our

already overworked rescue and health care workers.

But the men and women who are trained to save you and me in a medical

emergency have been brutally targeted in recent months.

Paramedics have been robbed at gunpoint, firefighters attacked and in a

heartbreaking case last month, little Faigon Mentoor died two days before his

eight birthday because robbers attacked the ambulance he was being

transported in. The boy had been in a car accident and the robbery cost his

rescuers those crucial few minutes that may have saved his life.



