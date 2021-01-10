Alternative fitness routines outside of gym

KFM Mornings host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some alternative workout routines to help you get in shape for 2021.
The founder and Editor-in-Chief of Mikateko Media, Ingrid Jones, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their Koe'sister magazine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews the 2020 film "Promising Young Woman".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey tells us about what's happening in the UK and Europe at large.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne speaks to rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne King talks to clinical sexologist Dr. Eve about whether extreme porn has become a gateway drug into child abuse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lifestyle coach, Sean Collard, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with guidelines on how to make practical New Year's resolutions and how to stick to them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of the Raising Queen Foundation, Nthabiseng Kgafela, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the work they do nationally to empower women.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff looks at what is happening outdoors this Sunday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, runs through the news making headlines down under.LISTEN TO PODCAST