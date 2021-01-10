Extreme porn, the gateway to child abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Cops confiscate booze worth R125k from North West home after tip-off Police in Klerksdorp arrested a 49-year-old man for selling liquor from his home in Meiringspark during the Level 3 alcohol ban. 10 January 2021 10:25 AM
School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains Refusal to go to school can be triggered by stressful events in a child's life, explains clinical psychologist Dr. David Rosenstei... 9 January 2021 10:55 AM
Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate is mourning the loss of several staff members who have died due to Covid-1... 9 January 2021 9:07 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid. 8 January 2021 5:54 PM
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired. 8 January 2021 3:42 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to g... 10 January 2021 8:47 AM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Extreme porn, the gateway to child abuse

Extreme porn, the gateway to child abuse

10 January 2021 9:05 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to clinical sexologist Dr. Eve about whether extreme porn has become a gateway drug into child abuse.


Koe'sister magazine

10 January 2021 10:06 AM

The founder and Editor-in-Chief of Mikateko Media, Ingrid Jones, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their Koe'sister magazine.

At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

10 January 2021 9:52 AM

Film critic, Gayle Edmunds, reviews the 2020 film "Promising Young Woman".

The UK Report

10 January 2021 9:46 AM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey tells us about what's happening in the UK and Europe at large.

SPORT: Currie Cup fixture called off due to COVID-19

10 January 2021 9:16 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga. 

Practical New Years resolutions

10 January 2021 8:05 AM

Lifestyle coach, Sean Collard, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with guidelines on how to make practical New Year's resolutions and how to stick to them. 

Alternative fitness routines outside of gym

10 January 2021 7:42 AM

KFM Mornings host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some alternative workout routines to help you get in shape for 2021.

LeadSA: Raising Queens Foundation

10 January 2021 6:58 AM

Founder of the Raising Queen Foundation, Nthabiseng Kgafela, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the work they do nationally to empower women.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

10 January 2021 6:47 AM

Jeff looks at what is happening outdoors this Sunday.

International News

10 January 2021 6:44 AM

Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, runs through the news making headlines down under.

Trending

Cops confiscate booze worth R125k from North West home after tip-off

Local

Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week

Local

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

Politics

EWN Highlights

5 men arrested for gang rape, murder of EC teen

10 January 2021 12:55 PM

Indonesia plane crash: Authorities locate black box recorders
10 January 2021 12:31 PM

10 January 2021 12:31 PM

Sadtu in KZN flag concerns over matric exam marking centres
10 January 2021 11:33 AM

10 January 2021 11:33 AM

