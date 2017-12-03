INNOVATION: Food Security

Africa Melane talks to Howard Blight



Chances are, that if you are heading off to a mall or preparing to do some

festive shopping, you will come across a hungry person, begging ofr food or

money.

This a reality for thousands of South Africans, yet we are a nation that wastes up

to TEN MILLION TONS of food every year.

That's a third of the 31 million tonnes produced annually in South Africa.