Child illiteracy: our nation's shame

Africa Melane talks to Maryke Bailey



As South Africans we have become accustomed to having the wind

knocked out of us by news of massive corruption, political back stabbing

and economic downturns.

But this week, I think we hit a new low, that left me angry, frustrated and

fearful. fearful for my little nephew who will start his schooling soon. And

that is because this week we learnt that about eight out of 10 Grade 4s

are functionally illiterate.