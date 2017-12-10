Inspirational CT: Solo canoe trip to raise awareness for Outward Bound

Africa Melane talks to Elizma Fuller



Elizma is tackling the 3300km trip along our entire coastline which will be the

first for a solo woman. (In the past she has undertaken to swim across SA’s

largest dams, also to raise awareness for Outward Bound.

Her journey began in Sedgefield, and she is currently in the Mossel Bay area.

She believes that her effort is nothing compared to the effort and good work

displayed by the people of Outward Bound, who run environmental and

outdoors based programmes for youths at risk and young people who need

support and direction.