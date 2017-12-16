Lead SA Feature: Read To Rise

Africa Melane talks to Athol Williams



You might remember that last week we spoke about the shockingly low literacy

levels amongst our children.

Our next guest is the founder of Read To Rise and he is joining us this morning

from the UK to tell us about the launch of a four-part audiobook series for kids.

It introduces a new character to kids called “Oaky".

They have already distributed over 65 000 copies of the Oaky series to Primary

School learners in underprivileged communities.