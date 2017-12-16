ANC conference: A view from Chatham House

Africa Melane talks to Christopher Vandome



It seems whenever there is a fresh political upheavel in this country, the world

reacts via the economical mechanics, usually in the form of a weakened Rand.

when president Zuma played musical chairs with his Finance Minister post, we

saw downgrades from S&P Global and Moodys, reducing us to junk status: a

clear warning sign for potential and current investors.

And again, this weekend, the world is watching as the ANC tackles a crucial

conference which could be a roadmap of where they will be taking South Africa

in the next few years.