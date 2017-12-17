Blind student's journey of courage

Africa Melane talks to Ornette Dansa graduated with his Public Management class at CPUT



Ornette Danse graduated with his Public Management class at CPUT this week.

The 32-year-old father of three is blind and works at the 10111 call centre

where his knack for languages (he speaks six in total) comes in very handy.

After matriculating Ornette’s biggest ambition was to work at SAPS as a

switchboard operator. So he approached SAPS and worked for free for an entire year.

After all his hard work and sacrifice, he was recruited into the SAPS busy 10111

call centre.