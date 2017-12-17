Tech initiative

Africa Melane talks to Soraya Mohideen CapaCiTi Programme Manager



The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) and BCX launched a R100

million project to equip previously disadvantaged, unemployed youth with the

critical technology skills required by South African businesses to lead innovation

in the digital economy. BCX has committed R100 million to the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative to deliver a leading-edge skills development and career-readiness programme using CiTi’s highly successful CapaCiTi programme model.

CiTiX – Futured by BCX, will train a minimum of 250 unemployed, previously

disadvantaged youth in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Durban

annually for the next three years.