Inside EWN throw-forward

EWN senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane tells us what will be happening on the show tonight.
Gayle Edmunds reviews two series for the perfect binge-watch Sunday!
How to Ruin Christmas - A Netflix show that captures SA wedding season and all its cultural quirks.
"Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it's too late."
Bridgerton - An American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.
It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London during the season when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.
Several EU countries are receiving significantly fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than expected after the US firm slowed shipments
Visitors to the Buchenwald Nazi concentration camp - now a memorial – who went for sledge rides over mass graves have been warned they will be fined if they do it again.
A health worker living in Scotland has been left stranded in Kenya because she has been told that new EU settled status documents issued to her by the UK government are not valid for travel...., And more.
Sophia Scott founded QuaranTEENS in order to promote educational equity by providing free tutoring services to underserved K-12 students around the world, particularly those who were negatively impacted by coronavirus-related school closures and summer school cancellations. Sara-Jayne spoke to her to find out more.
Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder at The Popping Crease
Guests
Thokozile Tyilekile | WC Provincial Secretary at Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA - D.E.N.O.S.A.
veronica Taschl | Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at the Department of Health
Dietician Rael Koping chats to Sara-Jayne King about the latest findings relating to erectile dysfunction as a warning sign of heart disease.
So you may have been aware of Whatsapp being in the news a lot over the past week and talk of people moving from Whatsapp to alternative messaging platforms like Telegram or Signal. We've invited the Tech Girl Sam Wright to help us understand them.
It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organisation doing good work in the community... This week it's SAYes - a local mentoring organisation that has its aim to end social poverty by helping individuals, business teams, educational institutions, and community groups to “do good better”.
To tell us more we're joined by CEO and founder of SAYes, Michelle Potter
Jeff looks at what's happening outdoors this Sunday.