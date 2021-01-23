The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

In 2009 the TV series Hoarders hit our screens and offered a painful look inside a disease that can quite literally bury its sufferer.

In each episode, cameras went inside the homes of people whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives.

The series proved hugely popular, but what was the audience's entertainment was another person's serious mental illness.

So just what is compulsive hoarding, what causes it, and perhaps most importantly, can it be treated?

Joining us to shed some light on the disorder is psychologist Dr. David Rosenstein, and also Emma Goode, who has personal experience of the disorder and who has agreed to share her experience with us.

arrow_forward