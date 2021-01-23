Veteran entertainer Alvon Collison passes away

Damilola Afolab a.k.a L.A.X. My next guest is a superstar in his native Nigeria, but admits to drawing influences for his music from across the continent, including here in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Tessa Dowling | senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of Languages and Literature at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kathleen Dey | Director at Rape CrisisLISTEN TO PODCAST
In 2009 the TV series Hoarders hit our screens and offered a painful look inside a disease that can quite literally bury its sufferer.
In each episode, cameras went inside the homes of people whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives.
The series proved hugely popular, but what was the audience's entertainment was another person's serious mental illness.
So just what is compulsive hoarding, what causes it, and perhaps most importantly, can it be treated?
Joining us to shed some light on the disorder is psychologist Dr. David Rosenstein, and also Emma Goode, who has personal experience of the disorder and who has agreed to share her experience with us.
Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff speaks to running coach Paul Bredell.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virtual Vision Board Masterclass
Fresh produce shop in Stellenbosch
Kids workshops at Makers Landing
Gayle Edmunds reviews two series for the perfect binge-watch Sunday!
How to Ruin Christmas - A Netflix show that captures SA wedding season and all its cultural quirks.
"Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it's too late."
And...
Bridgerton - An American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.
It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London during the season when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.