Profile on Celeste Ntuli

Latest Local
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues. 23 January 2021 8:33 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination... 22 January 2021 2:04 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Profile on Celeste Ntuli

Profile on Celeste Ntuli

23 January 2021 9:53 AM


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music with L.A.X.

23 January 2021 10:04 AM

Damilola Afolab a.k.a L.A.X. My next guest is a superstar in his native Nigeria, but admits to drawing influences for his music from across the continent, including here in South Africa. 

Why pronounciation matters

23 January 2021 9:15 AM

Guest: Dr Tessa Dowling  | senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of Languages and Literature at University of Cape Town

Veteran entertainer Alvon Collison passes away

23 January 2021 8:51 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to the Marketing Manager at the Baxter Theatre, Fahiem Stellenboom, to pay tribute to Alvon Collison.

Rape culture

23 January 2021 8:45 AM

Guest: Kathleen Dey | Director at Rape Crisis

Wellness: Compulsive Hoarding

23 January 2021 8:08 AM

In 2009 the TV series Hoarders hit our screens and offered a painful look inside a disease that can quite literally bury its sufferer. 
In each episode, cameras went inside the homes of people whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives. 
The series proved hugely popular, but what was the audience's entertainment was another person's serious mental illness. 
So just what is compulsive hoarding, what causes it, and perhaps most importantly, can it be treated?
Joining us to shed some light on the disorder is psychologist Dr. David Rosenstein,  and also Emma Goode, who has personal experience of the disorder and who has agreed to share her experience with us. 

Doctor's surgery: Ears

23 January 2021 7:36 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

23 January 2021 6:48 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to running coach Paul Bredell.

SJ's top picks for the weekend

23 January 2021 6:43 AM

Virtual Vision Board Masterclass
Fresh produce shop in Stellenbosch
Kids workshops at Makers Landing

At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

17 January 2021 10:10 AM

Gayle Edmunds reviews two series for the perfect binge-watch Sunday!
How to Ruin Christmas - A Netflix show that captures SA wedding season and all its cultural quirks.
"Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it's too late."
And...
Bridgerton - An American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. 
It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London during the season when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab

World

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Talk show giant Larry King has died

World

Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83

23 January 2021 3:58 PM

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

23 January 2021 3:34 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo in good health, not showing COVID symptoms

23 January 2021 3:12 PM

