The UK report with Gavin Grey

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Alvon Collison's partner Faried Swartz pays moving tribute in song Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu The service for Minister in the Presidency is at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Mpumalanga. 24 January 2021 9:08 AM
Fusion Inyameko Foundation gives kids a stage to express their natural talents 'These kids are truly amazing and the eisteddfods let them stand on stage and present themselves,' says Foundation co-founder. 24 January 2021 7:20 AM
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam's decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO's that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The UK report with Gavin Grey

The UK report with Gavin Grey

24 January 2021 9:40 AM

UK health chiefs and ministers are at loggerheads over the 'safe' length of time between receiving coronavirus vaccination jabs.
A second coronavirus vaccine manufacturer has warned of supply issues to the European Union, compounding frustration in the bloc.
Hungary has become the first country in the European Union to give preliminary approval to the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V
Brexit optimism. Japanese car maker Nissan says its Sunderland plant is secure for the long term as a result of the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU.


Sara-Jayne's bookclub: Melinda Ferguson

24 January 2021 10:10 AM

Publisher Melinda Ferguson gives tips on how to get published.

Reviews with Gayle

24 January 2021 9:45 AM

Gayle is reviewing Lupin (a series on Netflix).

Faried Swartz opens up on the death of his partner Alvon Collison

24 January 2021 9:19 AM

24 January 2021 9:19 AM

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. The 79-year-old died following a long battle with kidney failure. Sara-Jayne is joined by his life partner of 27 years, Faried Swartz. 

SA women's cricket team beat Pakistan

24 January 2021 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Founder at The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed.

To what extent do those in the public eye have the right to privacy?

24 January 2021 9:06 AM

24 January 2021 9:06 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal.

Inside EWN throw-forward

24 January 2021 8:44 AM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane tells Sara-Jayne about what we can expect on Inside EWN between 19h00 and 21h00 tonight.

Empathy - Softening the Edge

24 January 2021 8:22 AM

It has been said that 2020 was the year of empathy fatigue. Well, my next guest is countering that by saying let this year (2021) be the year of empathy. Organisations such as Forbes and Deloitte have acknowledged the trend of rising empathy in the workplace in particular. What is empathy? It's the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. This is often confused with sympathy. Author Mimi Nicklin's best-seller "Softening the Edge" discusses how humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world.

I photograph naked white men

24 January 2021 7:51 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne is a London-based photographer who describes herself as a “Chinese woman who takes photographs of naked Western men”, Yushi Li. They chat about one of her projects entitled My Tinder Boys, in which she photographed naked men she had matched with on the dating site, Tinder. 

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

24 January 2021 7:15 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Origin of Trails route designer, Corrie Muller.

[VIDEO] Alvon Collison's partner Faried Swartz pays moving tribute in song

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu

Local Politics

No Europe deaths directly tied to COVID jabs, say experts

24 January 2021 1:12 PM

24 January 2021 1:12 PM

Western Cape's COVID infection steadily dropping, says WC health dept

24 January 2021 12:30 PM

24 January 2021 12:30 PM

Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu's passing

24 January 2021 12:11 PM

24 January 2021 12:11 PM

