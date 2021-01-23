Doctor's surgery: Ears

It has been said that 2020 was the year of empathy fatigue. Well, my next guest is countering that by saying let this year (2021) be the year of empathy. Organisations such as Forbes and Deloitte have acknowledged the trend of rising empathy in the workplace in particular. What is empathy? It's the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. This is often confused with sympathy. Author Mimi Nicklin's best-seller "Softening the Edge" discusses how humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world.

