Nurses employed without benefits

Today at 12:05 #StateCaptureInquiry to name journalists and media companies that received payments from SSA operatives - but has to serve Rule 3.3 notices first. Ms K says some were said to be too expensive, others resisted, but prices were increased and they were paid The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit

125 125

Today at 12:10 LRC withdraws discrimination case against SANDF in Equality Court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Amy-Leigh Payne

125 125

Today at 12:15 David Makhura briefing on Covid-19 Numbers with Audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 China Using Anal Swabs for COVID Testing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

125 125

Today at 12:23 South Africa's military ends hijab ban for Muslims The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Amy-Leigh Payne

125 125

Today at 12:23 Covid-19, Nordic trust and collective denial: Sweden and Norway compared The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Camelia Dewan - postdoctoral research fellow at the Department of Social Anthropology at University of Oslo

125 125

Today at 12:27 In memory of Sibongile Khumalo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sipho Mabuse

125 125

Today at 12:37 GameStop stock saga explained: The long and ‘short’ of how Reddit users annihilated Wall Street pros The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

125 125

Today at 12:37 Xiaomei Havard on her new appointment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xiaomei Havard - Member of Parliament at African National Congress

125 125

Today at 12:41 Update: Tropical Cyclone Eloise The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 12:52 How are smaller vinyl music stores are staying afloat? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Laurent Lemoine - owner at Revolution Records

125 125

Today at 12:56 Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:35 Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ilse van Hemert

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Prof Anwar Mall

Prof Anwar Mall cell

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

125 125