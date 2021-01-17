Wellness: Erectile dysfunction as a predictor of cardiovascular disease

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
#StateCaptureInquiry to name journalists and media companies that received payments from SSA operatives - but has to serve Rule 3.3 notices first. Ms K says some were said to be too expensive, others resisted, but prices were increased and they were paid
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit
Today at 12:10
LRC withdraws discrimination case against SANDF in Equality Court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amy-Leigh Payne
Today at 12:15
David Makhura briefing on Covid-19 Numbers with Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
China Using Anal Swabs for COVID Testing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 12:23
South Africa's military ends hijab ban for Muslims
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Amy-Leigh Payne
Today at 12:23
Covid-19, Nordic trust and collective denial: Sweden and Norway compared
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Camelia Dewan - postdoctoral research fellow at the Department of Social Anthropology at University of Oslo
Today at 12:27
In memory of Sibongile Khumalo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sipho Mabuse
Today at 12:37
GameStop stock saga explained: The long and ‘short’ of how Reddit users annihilated Wall Street pros
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:37
Xiaomei Havard on her new appointment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xiaomei Havard - Member of Parliament at African National Congress
Today at 12:41
Update: Tropical Cyclone Eloise
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:52
How are smaller vinyl music stores are staying afloat?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laurent Lemoine - owner at Revolution Records
Today at 12:56
Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:35
Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ilse van Hemert
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Anwar Mall
Prof Anwar Mall cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
