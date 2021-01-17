At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

Gayle Edmunds reviews two series for the perfect binge-watch Sunday!

How to Ruin Christmas - A Netflix show that captures SA wedding season and all its cultural quirks.

"Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it's too late."

And...

Bridgerton - An American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London during the season when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.