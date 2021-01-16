Profile: Conrad Koch

It’s unlikely that the parents of my next guest would ever have imagined that when they sent their son to Bishops he would later achieve phenomenal success by spending much of his time with his hand up another man’s back passage - but that's exactly what Conrad Koch has done, becoming one of the country’s most popular comedians.

His winning combination of puppetry, ventriloquism, and satire have been delighting audiences for several years now, of course, alongside his trusty companion Chester Missing.