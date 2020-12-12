How to be an ally to trans people

Guest: Landa Mabenge | Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of Triumph
Publisher Melinda Ferguson gives tips on how to get published.
Gayle is reviewing Lupin (a series on Netflix).
UK health chiefs and ministers are at loggerheads over the 'safe' length of time between receiving coronavirus vaccination jabs.
A second coronavirus vaccine manufacturer has warned of supply issues to the European Union, compounding frustration in the bloc.
Hungary has become the first country in the European Union to give preliminary approval to the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V
Brexit optimism. Japanese car maker Nissan says its Sunderland plant is secure for the long term as a result of the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU.
Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. The 79-year-old died following a long battle with kidney failure. Sara-Jayne is joined by his life partner of 27 years, Faried Swartz.
Sara-Jayne speaks to Founder at The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed.
Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal.
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane tells Sara-Jayne about what we can expect on Inside EWN between 19h00 and 21h00 tonight.
It has been said that 2020 was the year of empathy fatigue. Well, my next guest is countering that by saying let this year (2021) be the year of empathy. Organisations such as Forbes and Deloitte have acknowledged the trend of rising empathy in the workplace in particular. What is empathy? It's the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. This is often confused with sympathy. Author Mimi Nicklin's best-seller "Softening the Edge" discusses how humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world.
Joining Sara-Jayne is a London-based photographer who describes herself as a "Chinese woman who takes photographs of naked Western men", Yushi Li. They chat about one of her projects entitled My Tinder Boys, in which she photographed naked men she had matched with on the dating site, Tinder.
This morning Jeff speaks to Origin of Trails route designer, Corrie Muller.